Mira Road: Woman held for pushing minors into sex trade

The anti-human trafficking unit (AHTU) attached to the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police have busted a racket by arresting a 48-year-old woman for allegedly forcing a teenage girl into flesh trade activities in Mira Road.

Acting on a tip-off about a prostitution racket in which pimps were forcing minor girls into immoral activities, a team led by Assistant Police Inspector Umesh Patil under the supervision of Senior Police Inspector Sampatrao Patil with the help of a decoy customer established contact with the woman and finalized the deal.

Subsequently, a trap was laid near the Mira Road railway station on Wednesday evening. While the woman was caught red-handed while accepting Rs. 15,000 from the decoy, the police team rescued a 16-year-old girl and safely sent her to a rehabilitation home.

Not ruling out her involvement in a well-oiled prostitution racket, the police booked the woman under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act. The Naya Nagar police is conducting further investigations into the case.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 07:33 PM IST