Mira Road: Website offering live sex videos in crime branch net

The cyber crime branch in the Mira-Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MB-VV) police commissionerate is probing a woman and her partner from Mira Road for their alleged association with a website containing pornographic content. Officials said the website also provides live sex viewing to subscribed customers. A criminal offence has been registered at the Naya Nagar police station in this regard.

According to the police, the complainant in the case is a resident of Mira Road. A police officer said that the complainant claimed that while surfing the internet on his phone, he came across a website containing pornographic videos of Indian couples. The officer said the complainant later learnt that a few Mira Road residents were suspected to be involved in this business.

As per the police the complainant, to find more information, sought help from a friend to subscribe to the website. The friend helped him buy tokens to view videos. While going through some of the videos, the complainant identified a woman and her partner, both residents of Mira Road.

The complainant filed a written complaint with the police on October 20, following which an FIR was registered on Wednesday under sections 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), 292 (sale of obscene books…), 293 (sale of obscene objects to young person) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 67 (punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) and 67A (punishment for publishing or transmitting of material containing sexually explicit act… in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act.

Published on: Saturday, October 30, 2021, 12:01 AM IST