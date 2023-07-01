Mira Road Society Eid Celebration Incident: Charge of Molestation Totally Baseless, Says Khan |

Mumbai: The Mira Road resident Mohsin Khan, against whom the Kashimira police have registered an FIR for alleged molestation, has said that he will not apply for anticipatory bail. “I have not molested anyone. The charge is totally baseless and absurd. Truth is on my side. I have nothing to fear,” he told the FPJ on Friday.

Khan, who is an ambulance driver by profession, had taken two goats to his apartment on the eve of Bakri-Eid, which created a furore in Estella housing society which has over 500 flats. Some of the residents objected to the presence of the animals and staged a demonstration against the Khans.

Total falsity of the allegation of molestation

Khan said the total falsity of the allegation of molestation can be gauged from the fact that between 8.30pm and 9pm that day, June 27, when the alleged molestation was supposed to have taken place, the deputy commissioner, assistant commissioner, senior inspector and several other police personnel and the Rapid Action Force was present in strength at the housing complex. Also, the CCTV was on. “Can anyone molest a woman in such circumstances? I challenge those against me to produce CCTV evidence. Also, why did the 63-year-old woman complain against me after several hours of the so-called incident? She lives in a nearby building. What business she had coming to our society? She was among those who chanted slogans against me. The whole issue is being communalised.”

Khan said he had no intention of performing the sacrifice of the goat either at home or in the building complex. “In fact, I sent emails to the society well before Bakri-Eid seeking permission to keep the goats in the colony’s compound. I even sent a copy to the police. As no one responded, I decided to keep the two goats in my house. On Bakri-Eid, I took them to a slaughter house and performed the sacrifice. From the word go, my intention was not to hurt anyone's sentiments. Yet a false case has been lodged against me,” he added.

Till late evening on Friday, Khan had not been summoned to the police station to record his statement.