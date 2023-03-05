Mira Road Shocker: Tiff between neighbours over slipper at door leads to murder by couple | FPJ

A quarrel between neighbours over a petty issue of keeping slippers near the doors of the common corridor took a violent turn which led to the death of a 54-year-old man in Mira Road late on Saturday night. According to the police, the incident was reported from the fourth floor in the B-Wing of Asmita Daffodil complex in the Naya Nagar area of Mira Road.

The Rupani and Khatri families who are next door neighbours in the residential complex, often quarrelled over the issue of keeping footwear near each other’s door.

An argument over the same issue took place again on Saturday night. The heated exchange of words turned violent when the Rupani couple allegedly mounted an assault on Afsar Dawood Khatri (54). Khatri, who collapsed after being assaulted, was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival at around 11:55 pm on Saturday.

Based on the complaint registered by the wife of the deceased, the police have registered an offence under section 302 and 34 of the IPC against the couple. While the woman-Jainab Rupani (35) has been arrested, her husband, Sameer has gone absconding. The body has been sent to the Sir J.J.Hospital for autopsy, the reports of which will ascertain the exact cause of death, said the police. Further investigations are being conducted by Police Inspector-Jilani Syed of the Naya Nagar police station. The accused woman was remanded to police custody till 8. March after she was produced before the District Sessions Court, Thane on Sunday.

