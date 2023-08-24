Mira Road Shocker: Elderly Woman Smashes Husband's Head With Grinding Stone

Representational photo |

In a horrifying incident, a 60-year-old woman brutally murdered her husband by smashing his head with a grinding stone at their apartment in Mira Road on Thursday afternoon. According to the police, the shocking incident was reported from an apartment in the ground floor of Anand Sarita building located in Shanti Nagar area of Mira Road at around 3 pm. The deceased had been identified as Ramesh Kumar Gupta (69).

It is suspected that a fight over some petty domestic dispute took a violent turn after accused Rajkumari Gupta picked up a grinding stone from the kitchen and smashed her husband's head. Her husband died on the spot. After being informed by the neighbour's and security guard on helpline number 112, personnel from the Naya Nagar police station immediately reached the crime scene.

Prima facie investigations revealed that the woman was under depression and mentally unstable. "The woman has been taken into custody and the body has been sent for an autopsy. Process of registering an offence was on. Further investigations were on." said senior police inspector of Naya Nagar police station-Vilas Supe. The couple lived with their son in the apartment.

