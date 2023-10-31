Mira Road Shocker: Cops Nab 20-Year-Old Nephew Who Stabbed Aunt to Death | representational pic

Mira Bhayandar: In a horrifying incident in Mira Bhayandar, a 20-year-old teenager brutally stabbed his aunt (paternal uncle's wife) to death at her apartment in the Queens Park area of Mira Road on Monday afternoon. The accused, identified as Jeeshan Khan (20), was arrested from Bhayandar (west) by a team from the Navghar police station led by Senior Police Inspector Vijay Pawar within an hour after the crime was reported around 1:30 pm.

Accused also attempted to harm his 11-year-old cousin

According to the police, the deceased woman, identified as Shabana Khan (31), resided in the Queens Avenue building with her family. Jeeshan, who lives in the same locality, forcibly entered her apartment and stabbed her multiple times with a knife. He also attempted to harm his 11-year-old cousin (the deceased woman's son) before fleeing the scene. The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital by the society members, but she had already succumbed to her injuries and was declared dead on arrival.

"Immediately after receiving information about the incident, we formed special teams and apprehended the accused from Bhayandar (west) within an hour," said Pawar. Although the exact motive behind the crime is yet to be ascertained, preliminary investigations suggest a previous enmity that apparently triggered the attack, according to police sources.

Both families are natives of Madhya Pradesh staying in the Queens Park area of Mira Road. The process of registering an offense under Section 302 of the IPC at the Navghar police station against the accused was underway at the time of the latest reports. While the investigative team was conducting a detailed probe to determine the exact motive behind the crime and if anyone had assisted the accused, the knife used in the stabbing is yet to be recovered. The incident has sent shockwaves through the sprawling residential locality.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)