Mira Road Shocker! 43-year-old woman kills specially abled son and daughter, ends life

In a shocking incident, a 43-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide along-with her son and daughter (both mentally challenged) in Mira Road on Monday night.

According to the police, the incident was reported from an apartment in Juhi Narendra Park located in the Naya Nagar area of Mira Road. According to the police, the woman was living with her 20-year-old daughter and 12-year-old son (both mentally challenged) at her 74-year-old father’s apartment in Mira Road, after separating from her husband last year.

The woman was apparently worried about the future of her children and was reportedly irritated and fed up with the constant quarrels amongst them. It is suspected that after a similar quarrel over a petty issue, the woman allegedly administered sleeping pills to her children before consuming it herself on Monday night.

“The bodies were discovered by the woman’s father who went to wake her up at 7 am on Tuesday. Prima facie it appears that the deaths were caused due to an overdose of sleeping pills. However, the exact cause can be ascertained only after getting the autopsy reports”, confirmed Senior Police Inspector- Jitendra Vankotti.

No suicide note was recovered.

The body has been sent to the Sir J.J Hospital for a detailed autopsy. The Naya Nagar police is conducting further investigations into the case.

Published on: Tuesday, September 07, 2021, 03:59 PM IST