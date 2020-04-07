Mira Road reports first death due to coronavirus, positive cases rise to 22

The twin-city of Mira Bhayandar reported its first death due to coronavirus after a 50-year-old man residing in Mira Road breathed his last while undergoing treatment at the HBT Trauma Care Center in Jogeshwari on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the health bulletin released by the Mira Bhayandar Municipal corporation (MBMC), the deceased was amongst five others who had tested positive for the virus on Tuesday. With five more people testing positive, the total number of COVID-19 cases recorded by MBMC’s health department now stands at 22.

While confirming the death, Municipal Commissioner Chandrakant Dange said, “There is a silver lining to the dark cloud that the swab reports of two patients including a 56-year-old woman who were earlier found to be positive have now tested negative for the virus. However as a precautionary measure both are under observation at our quarantine cell.”

Out of the 122 swab samples sent for testing, 52 turned out to be negative, 22 positive even as 48 reports were still awaited. A total of 873 people in the twin-city with a travel history abroad had been under home quarantine out of which more than 319 completed the 14-day period on Tuesday.

While 450 people were still under home quarantine and 50 are under observation at the quarantine cell in Bhayandar (East). 53 people are currently admitted to isolation wards at hospitals in Bhayandar and Mumbai.