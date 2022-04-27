Mira Road: Man booked for clicking photos of documents without permission inside police station

A 34-year-old man has been booked for using his mobile phone to secretly click photographs of documents without official permission inside the Mira Road police station.

According to the FIR registered by police personnel-Sanjay Uttekar, the 34-year-old businessman had been summoned to the police station to record his statement in some matter. While police personnel were busy doing the formalities, he allegedly started clicking photos and filming the procedures using his phone.

However, he was caught in the act. The police seized his mobile phone and found photos of the cabin and recorded video clips of the complaint documents. The police detained the accused and invoked section 3 of The Officials Secret Act, 1923 against him which defines punishment for spying. Further investigations were on.

