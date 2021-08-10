Mira Road: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray inaugurates oxygen generator plant via video conferencing

Designed to facilitate 120 cylinders per day, the oxygen generation plant has been funded jointly by Vihang Charitable Trust led by TMC corporator Parisha Sarnaik and the Pratap Sarnaik Foundation.

A trial run of the plant was conducted on 27 July. “Trained manpower has been deployed to operate this plant which will be a round-the-clock facility,” said Sarnaik. The plant will use air as a feed-stock and separate it from other components with the help of Pressure Swing Absorption Technology (PSA) technology.

Guardian Minister Eknath Shinde, municipal commissioner Dilip Dhole amongst others were present in the e-inauguration ceremony. While refills will be provided free of cost, beneficiaries need to bring their own cylinders. A minimal security deposit fee will be charged if cylinders are taken from the plant.

“Amid warnings of a possible third wave of Covid-19, enhancing medical infrastructure has become the need of the hour to deal with any such crisis in future, '' said an official.