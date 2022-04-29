Mira Road homemaker loses Rs. 49K in KYC fraud

A 38-year-old Mira Road-based homemaker became the latest target of cybercriminals after she was duped for Rs.49.000 on the pretext of completing the Know Your Customer (KYC) process on her SIM card. In her complaint to the police, the woman stated that she received a text message on her phone to contact a number for the completion of the KYC process on the number to avoid disconnection of services.

The woman complied and the caller who identified himself as the customer care executive of the telecom company asked her to install Any Desk- a screen sharing application, following which she was asked to do a recharge of Rs. 10 recharge to complete the KYC. The woman obliged but was shocked to receive a message from her bank informing her about debit transactions amounting to Rs. 10 and Rs. 49,000. Realising she had been cheated, the woman approached the Naya Nagar police, who registered a case of cheating and impersonation against unidentified persons under the relevant sections of the IPC and Information Technology Act. No arrests have been made so far. Further investigations were on.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, April 29, 2022, 09:51 PM IST