Mira Road: Duo held for online bets on Caribbean Premier League

Officials from the crime branch unit attached to the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar Police (MBBV) police, apprehended two small time bookies for their alleged involvement in operating an online cricket betting racket from a posh residential locality in Mira Road on Saturday night. Acting on a tip-off, the crime branch led by Police Inspector- Aviraj Kurhade and PSI-Hitendra Vichare, raided a seventh floor apartment in the Happy Home locality located in Kanakia area of Mira Road at around 9 pm and found two people accepting and placing bets for the T-20 cricket match between Saint Lucia Kings (SLK) and St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots (SNP) being held in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL) season in West Indies.

The duo were using user ID’s and passwords on the platforms of various online betting applications which were found to be installed in their smartphones. An offence under the relevant sections of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1985 and Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act, 1987 has been registered against the duo at the Mira Road police station. Further investigations were underway.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, September 06, 2021, 07:41 PM IST