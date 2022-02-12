Mira Road: Crusader and RTI activist shocked after seeing his face put up on illegal banners wishing political leader

Battling illegal hoardings and flex banners for nearly four years, social crusader and RTI activist Krishna Gupta received a shock of his life when he saw his own photograph popping out of some banners in Mira Road.

The banner had been installed to wish a political leader on his birthday, but the main purpose was to implicate Gupta, who is neither attached to the party nor was he aware of the alleged conspiracy.

However, based on complaints registered by the local ward officer, an offence under the relevant sections of the Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, Maharashtra, has been registered at the Mira Road and Naya Nagar police stations.

“It’s nothing but a well-planned conspiracy to settle scores and deter me from filing complaints. This is evident by the fact that just two days before this particular incident, three prominent BJP leaders, including the deputy Mayor were booked for similar charges in response to my complaint and follow-ups. How can I install banners when I myself am fighting against the menace?” said Gupta, who has demanded a detailed probe into the matter.

In a move aimed at putting the brakes on the biggest eyesore, the BJP-ruled Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) had passed a resolution in the general body to roll back the system of giving permissions for putting up temporary flex banners and hoardings across the twin-city from 1, October 2018.

“With elections scheduled this year, it seems to be a well-oiled conspiracy to suppress the voice of those who dare to speak up against rampant corruption and illegalities. The police should scan CCTV footage of the spot where the banners were installed and find the printer which will lead to the actual person responsible for the crime.” said a social worker.

