Mira Road: Couple held for running sex racket under guise of ayurvedic massage

After a long lull, officials from the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police commissionerate have once again trained their attention on tightening the screws on immoral and vulgar activities in the twin-city. A high profile prostitution racket which was operating under the guise of an ayurvedic massage center was busted by the anti-human trafficking unit (AHTU) led by Senior Police Inspector- Sampatrao Patil on Tuesday.

While a couple who operated the sex racket were arrested and booked under section 370 of the Indian Penal Code and the relevant sections of the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA), two women who were allegedly forced into the flesh trade were rescued from the establishment. In response to a tip-off that the establishment was offering sexual services to its customers, the police team deputed a decoy to establish contact and strike a deal with the spa operator.

After confirming the authenticity of the information, the police team swooped down on Saisha Ayurvedic Wellness Parlour in the Mangal Nagar area of Kashimira. The accused had sought a total of Rs.5,000 from the police decoy for facilitating the rendezvous. Dozens of shady spas and massage centers have mushroomed in almost every nook and cranny of the twin-city.

Some have even employed foreign nationals and are brazenly floating online advertisements on prominent web portals to lure potential clientele by offering massage services. Meanwhile the accused were remanded to custody and the rescued women were sent to a rehabilitation center.

Published on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 10:16 PM IST