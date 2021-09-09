Mira Road: Cops register offence after fake Facebook page of Mira-Bhayandar Police surfaces

Mumbai: The police has registered a criminal offence after a fake Facebook page of Mira-Bhayandar Police has surfaced. The police sources said that on the said page several police related posts and videos were uploaded, which could easily mislead citizens into believing that the said FB page was genuine. The police has taken help of Cyber Cell to probe the case further.

According to the Mira Road police, complainant in the case is police sub-inspector Govind Ekilvale. As per the police an information was received that someone is running a fake Facebook page of Mira-Bhayandar Police. The police then checked the said page and found that several posts, news and videos related to the police were uploaded on the said page.



"Not only is the Facebook Page unauthorised, but the accused person who created the said page has also used the logo of Maharashtra Police to make the page look more genuine. We have taken the help of Cyber Police and have managed to trace the Internet Protocol (IP) address that was used to create the page. The suspect is a resident of Mira Road. We will be questioning the suspect to ascertain the motive behind creating the said page", said a police officer.

The police on Wednesday registered a case under section 171 (Wearing garb or carrying token used by public servant with fraudulent intent) of the Indian Penal Code and section 66C (punishment for identity theft) of the Information Technology Act.

"We urge citizens to please stay alert from bogus websites, twitter accounts and Facebook pages of police or any other government agencies. It has been found that many bogus accounts are used to con citizens", said an officer from state police office.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 05:55 PM IST