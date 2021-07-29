Mira Road: Cops bust sex racket operating via web portals

Prostitution activities seem to be thriving in the twin-city. Despite a series of raids, sex trade racketeers continue to raise their ugly heads at regular intervals. The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police led by Senior Police Inspector Sampatrao Patil busted yet another racket in Mira Road on Wednesday.

After confirming the illegalities through a decoy customer, the police team laid a trap and arrested a pimp-cum-auto driver identified as Rajesh Parmeshwar Chaurasiya (38), who facilitated the immoral trade by ferrying the girls to local lodges. He has been arrested and booked under the relevant sections of the IPC and the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA).

One woman who was rescued by the police team, has been sent to a rehabilitation center. However, a Mumbai-based duo who are said to be the actual masterminds of the flesh trade racket are still at large. The police claim to have launched a manhunt to nab both the kingpins.

Investigations revealed that the duo lured customers by placing advertisements on popular web portals, dating applications and other online media platforms. It has also come to light that the police were playing blind to some dingy lodges in the Mira Road-Kashimira belt which had collaborated with the racketeers and were not only providing rooms for prostitution activities but were also giving refuge to the pimps who pushed helpless women into flesh trade. The number of immoral traffic cases registered in the twin-city is on a steady rise.