Mira Road: Cop booked for sexual assault

The woman had filed a complaint with the Mira Road police

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Friday, August 19, 2022, 10:26 PM IST
Mira Road: Cop booked for sexual assault | File photo

In a major embarrassment for the Mumbai police, a 32-year-old constable attached to the MHB Colony police station in Borivali has been booked on alleged charges of kidnap and sexually assaulting a woman. The woman had filed a complaint with the Mira Road police.

The case was transferred to the Valiv police station for further investigations after a zero FIR was registered at the Mira Road police station on Friday afternoon. However no arrests have been made so far in the case. The case was transferred as the alleged crime took place at a lodge in the jurisdiction of the Valiv police station, sources said.

While the Mira Road police confirmed about registring a zero FIR, their counterparts in Valiv remained unavailable for their say on the incident.

