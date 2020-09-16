Mira Road: As man stops to buy medicine, thieves steal Rs 3 lakh from parked car

The next time you stop to purchase something and park your car at the side of the road, even if you're returning in a couple minutes, make sure you don't leave behind any valuables unattended and make sure that your car is locked.

After a brief lull, the notorious gang of smash-and-grab thieves who target parked cars has once again become active in the twin-city. A 51-year-old businessman from Mira Road, learnt this the hard way after he became the target of the gang which smashed the window of his car and stole his sack-bag containing Rs. 3 lakh on Tuesday afternoon.

The brazen daylight crime was reported from the Poonam Garden area of Mira Road at around 4 pm. In his complaint to the police, the businessman, identified as Phoolchandra Patel, stated that he was returning from Mumbai in his Wagon-R car when he stopped to buy some medicines from a medical shop in Unique Aurum complex in the Poonam Garden area of Mira Road. However, upon his return he was shocked to find that the rear window glass of the car had been broken and the bag containing money and important documents including-ration card, Aadhaar card, PAN card and cheque books were missing.

The complainant said that he needed money to buy raw-materials for his engineering unit for which he had obtained a loan from a money lender by mortgaging his property papers. Notably, the theft took place within a matter of a few minutes. Surprisingly, nobody noticed any suspicious activity.

While a case under Sections 379 and 427 of the IPC has been registered against the unidentified thieves, the Mira Road police are trying to procure footage captured by the CCTV cameras installed around the crime scene and possible getaway routes.