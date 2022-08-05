Mira Road: ANC nabs woman with 3 kg charas worth Rs 15 lakh

Representative pic | Imagesbazaar

The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) have arrested a 30-year-old woman from the Beverly Park area of Mira Road who was found to be in possession of more than three kilograms of charas (cannabis) on Thursday. According to the police, the seized consignment is said to be valued at Rs. 15,75,000 in the international market.

Acting on a tip-off, a team led by Police Inspector Devidas Handore laid a trap on the L.R.Tiwari college road and rounded up the woman identified as Shehnaz Sallaudin Shaikh alias Sana (30).

Upon frisking, the police team recovered the drug consignment from her possession. The police immediately took her into custody and registered an offence under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Mira Road police station.

A native of Gopalganj in Bihar, the accused woman was currently staying at a tenement in Kashimira. Not ruling out the involvement of the woman in an interstate drug-peddling racket, the police are trying to ascertain the source and destination of the consignment to break the chain. Further investigations were underway.