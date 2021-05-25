Mira Road: 7-month-old baby falls to death from skywalk

A seven-month-old baby girl died after falling off a skywalk near the railway station in Mira Road at around 3:30 pm on Monday, according to police.

The girl- Samruddhi Anil Wagh reportedly crawled towards the edge of the skywalk while her parents were asleep and fell down after turning over.

An auto-driver who witnessed the incident immediately alerted her parents and the girl was rushed to a municipal hospital in the Poonam Sagar area of Mira Road, where she was declared dead on arrival by on-duty doctors.

Her parents were casual labourers who did odd jobs for a living and had taken shelter in the skywalk. The body was sent for a post-mortem at the government hospital in Bhayandar and an accidental death report (ADR) was filed at the Naya Nagar police station.