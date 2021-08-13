e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Friday,August 13, 2021, 05:27 PM IST

Mira Road: 30-year-old man loses Rs 1.44 lakh in cyber attack

Suresh Golani

Cyber-crooks hacked into the bank account of a 30-year-old photographer and stole Rs 1.44 lakh through multiple transfers. Notably, the fraudulent transfers were conducted in the middle of the night when the account holder was fast asleep.

He woke up to the sounds of short messaging service (SMS) alerts sans any prompts for one time password (OTP) from the bank informing about the six transfer transactions at around 3 am on Wednesday.

In his complaint to the police the complainant stated that he used the mobile application of the bank and also it’s e-banking facility.

An FIR under relevant sections of the IPC and Information Technology Act has been registered at the Mira Road police station.

