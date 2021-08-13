Mira Road: 30-year-old man loses Rs 1.44 lakh in cyber attack

Cyber-crooks hacked into the bank account of a 30-year-old photographer and stole Rs 1.44 lakh through multiple transfers. Notably, the fraudulent transfers were conducted in the middle of the night when the account holder was fast asleep.

He woke up to the sounds of short messaging service (SMS) alerts sans any prompts for one time password (OTP) from the bank informing about the six transfer transactions at around 3 am on Wednesday.

In his complaint to the police the complainant stated that he used the mobile application of the bank and also it’s e-banking facility.

An FIR under relevant sections of the IPC and Information Technology Act has been registered at the Mira Road police station.

ALSO READ Mira Road: Cops bust sex racket operating via web portals

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday,August 13, 2021, 05:27 PM IST