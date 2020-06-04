Mira Bhyandar: Due to technical snags, kin of Covid-19 patients are finding it difficult to cremate the dead

As the death toll due to the deadly Covid-19 pandemic continues to witness a steady rise in the twin-city, the departed souls are being deprived of decent funerals in their final tryst with destiny. It has been alleged that the kin of those succumbing to the infection, have been facing a horrific ordeal while performing the last rites of their dear ones due to the frequent technical snags encountered in the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) fuelled furnaces at the crematoriums run by the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC).

Apart from burials, and traditional wood-based pyres, electric or gas fuelled furnaces can be used to conduct cremations. However, the process has to be done in accordance with infection control protocols mandated by the government authorities to ensure that the infection does not spread. Reluctant to work on traditional open wood pyre-based cremations of coronavirus confirmed and suspected patients, civic personnel deputed at the crematorium are reportedly suggesting the use of LPG-fuelled furnaces to the kin of the deceased. In a crematorium that uses LPG, the body is placed directly into a furnace thus reducing direct contact. However, it is alleged that these furnaces were prone to technical snags. “The Covid-19 bodies are wrapped in a bodysuit made out of multi-layered plastic material. The plastic does not perish even in high temperatures and in turn, jams the components of the furnace. While we are doing our best to keep the units in working conditions, reluctance by staffers in conducting wood-based cremations is a cause of concern.” said a MBMC officer. "Teething problems are there as this crisis is a sudden and unfamiliar phenomenon for all. But efforts are being made to rectify the flaws." said deputy mayor- Hasmukh Gehlot.

The Covid-19 death toll registered by the MBMC has already climbed to 41. There are 14 Hindu crematoriums in the twin-city, out of which four are equipped with LPG- fuelled furnaces.