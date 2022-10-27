Mira Bhyandar: Chemical engineer duped by cybercrooks, lost Rs. 1.63 lakh

Photo: Representative Image

Mira Bhyandar: Chemical engineer working with a private firm in Mumbai was duped by cybercrooks and lost Rs. 1.63 lakh following the job hunt advertisement and link to a marketing company that offered attractive commissions on the completion of sales-related online tasks.

In her complaint to the Navghar police, 29 year old engineer, who is resident of Bhayandar stated that while going through her account on a social networking sharing app, she received a message on her WhatsApp number from an unknown person.

Initially, she started getting advertisements related to job openings in various companies, followed by a link to a marketing company that offered attractive commissions on the completion of sales-related online tasks. The complainant clicked the link and uploaded her personal and bank details, following which she was asked to deposit Rs. 1000 to start working. The woman deposited the amount.

The crooks deposited a welcome bonus of Rs. 60

To win the confidence and trust of their potential target, the crooks deposited a welcome bonus of Rs. 60 followed by a payment of Rs. 1425 in her bank account towards the completion of the Rs. 1000 task.

The complainant fell prey and went on to transfer a total of Rs. 1.63 lakh for various tasks. However, she was neither able to withdraw the commission nor the invested amount.

When asked, the complainant was asked to deposit more money and complete another task to withdraw her profit. Realising she was duped, the complainant registered a complaint with the Navghar police station.

An offence under the relevant sections of the IPC and Information Technology Act has been registered against the cyber criminals. The Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police have been appealing to people to refrain from conducting any type of financial transactions with strangers or via unverified websites.