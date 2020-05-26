Mira Bhayandar: Woman booked for TikTok video donning police uniform

In a major embarrassment for the Thane (rural) police, an offence has been registered against a woman (civilian) for posting a TikTok video, donning the uniform of a police personnel who is said to be attached to the Mira Road police station.

As per law anybody who is not in the police force, but dons a service uniform is considered a serious offence. The policeman whose uniform was allegedly used by the woman to shoot the video is also under the scanner of investigations.

The action followed after a local news channel aired a news on YouTube in which the woman donning a police uniform is seen singing Bollywood numbers inside a car which is said to be parked in the Mira Road area. As per the FIR registered at the Mira Road police station, the woman has been identified as Alisha Shaikh and the video had been uploaded on TikTok from an ID which is dissimilar to her name.