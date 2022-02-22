Mira Bhayander: Villagers to meet against metro car shed in Rai

Villagers belonging to Rai, Murdha and Morva villages near Bhayandar have rolled up their sleeves to intensify their agitation against the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) over the extension of the Metro-9 (Dahisar to Bhayandar ) route and the proposed construction of the car shed in the region. The villagers have held a meeting on Wednesday to discuss the issue and chalk-out an elaborate roadmap to push the agitation ahead so that it reaches its logical conclusion.

The meeting is scheduled to be held at the Adarsh Vidya Mandir School ground in Rai village at 5 pm on Wednesday. The meeting will be held under the aegis of the Bhumiputra Samajik Samanvay Sanstha- which is spearheading the campaign led by Ashok Patil and Jagruti Mhatre. Noted lawyer and trustee of Watchdog Foundation, Godfrey Pimenta has also been invited in the meeting to guide the villagers on technical/ legal issues and to chalk out the further course of action.

The villagers have raised a serious question mark on the process of acquisition of the land, which according to them is not only bound to destroy the homes of hundreds of villagers who are living here for decades, but the faulty location of the route in a thickly populated area will also spell a nuisance to residents, while posing a threat to the livelihood of local farmers.

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 09:31 PM IST