Mira- Bhayander: Villagers gear up to oppose extended metro route and car shed in Rai village

At a time when the ongoing work of the much awaited Metro-9 (Dahisar to Bhayandar) rail route has started gathering momentum, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is facing a stiff resistance from villagers over the extension of the route and construction of the car shed in Rai village.

Inhabitants of Rai, Murdha and Morva villages near Bhayandar met on Wednesday under the aegis of Bhumiputra Samajik Samanvay Sanstha (BSSS)- which is spearheading the campaign- to discuss and chalk out the further course of action. Eminent speakers, noted social crusaders, environmentalists and legal expert’s including-Nicholas Almeida of Watchdog Foundation, Adv. Suresh Thakur, Sudhakar Patil, Adv. Vijay Gadhge, Suresh Ranade, Santosh Pawar, Adv. Priyanka Thakur guided the participants and pledged their support to the movement.

“We are not against the Metro project. We just want the MMRDA to utilize the nearby government or salt pan land instead of eyeing on our ancestral property. It has been decided that our first step will be to convince the government to explore alternative sites. A negative response will leave us with no other option but to launch an agitation and knock on the doors of the judiciary.” Said president of BSSS- Ashok Patil.

Concerns were raised on the choice of land and process of acquisition of the land, which according to them is not only bound to destroy the homes of hundreds of villagers who are living here for decades, but the faulty location of the route in a thickly populated area will also spell a nuisance to residents, while posing a threat to the livelihood of local farmers. While the metro cannot function without a car shed, the total land area proposed for maintenance facilities is 20.0 Ha. An extension of Metro 7 (Andheri East to Dahisar East), the Metro-9 is a 13.581 km route including 1 1.389 long elevated corridor.

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 05:46 PM IST