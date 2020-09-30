Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar commissionerate to begin operations from Oct 1

The newly created Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar (MBVV) commissionerate is all set to begin its operations from October 1.

As per information provided by police officials, Chief Minister- Uddhav Thackeray will e-inaugurate the commissionerate which as of now will be headquartered at a municipal owned building in the Ram Nagar area of Mira Road, as a provisional arrangement for the elevated policing system, till the construction and infrastructure work of the new headquarters gets completed.

The new commissionerate, which has been carved out of Thane and Palghar districts rural police departments, will be headed by Senior IPS officer, Sadanand Date. Another IPS officer S. Jayakumar has been appointed as the additional commissioner.