Mira Bhayander: SSC student jumps to death from 13th floor in Kashimira after allegedly caught copying in prelims

A 16-year-old boy from Kashimira locality in Mira Road jumped to death from the balcony of his 13th floor flat. The incident took place on Thursday, and the police are probing whether the boy took his life after he was pulled up for cheating during the prelims ahead of the SSC board exams.

According to the statement given by the boy's grandfather to the police, he was caught copying in the prelims on Wednesday, following which his parents were summoned by the school authorities. He was later allowed to take the exam.

In his statement to the police, the boy’s grandfather said that the boy admitted to his mistake and promised not to repeat the mistake. The next morning (Thursday), his body was found in a pool of blood in the society compound.

Ruling out foul play, a police officer said, “No suicide note was recovered and an accidental death report has been registered.”

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 11:41 PM IST