Mira Bhayander: Security units urge fishermen to remain alert for any suspicious movements of external fishing and other vessels

As fishermen ventured into the sea after the 45-day customary ban ended on 31, July, senior officials from departments including- coast guard, Navy, coastal police, customs, fisheries and ONGC held an interactive session with the fishing community and guided them on the do’s and don’ts to be observed during their voyage on on Sunday. Apart from safety guidelines, the fishermen were directed to keep documents of the boat and photo-identity cards of on-board workers.

The fishermen were also urged to be aware of their surroundings on high seas and immediately report any suspicious movements of external fishing and other vessels to the notice of authorities. " The fishing community has always cooperated with the security units and will continue to be the eyes and ears of agencies," said fishing community leader- Bernard D'mello. Fishing activities resumed on 1 August.

The quaint fishing villages including Uttan, Pali, Dongri, Bhatte Bunder and Chowk are home to more than 750 fishing boats in the region.