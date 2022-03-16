Mira Bhayander: Rs 10 crore facelift for Janjire Dharavi fort in Uttan on cards

The Janjire Dharavi fort in Uttan which stands as a testimony to the bravery of Maratha warrior Shrimant Chimaji Peshwa, popularly known as-Narveer Chimaji Appa will soon regain its lost glory as the state government has allotted funds amounting Rs. 10 crore for its complete makeover as plans are on to develop the fort as a tourist destination. After personally visiting the fort and sensing the need of its restoration, Thane MP-Rajan Vichare and local legislator- Geeta Jain recently met chief minister- Uddhav Thackeray and minister of tourism and environment- Aditya Thackeray who gave their nod for the face-lift project which will be executed under the aegis of the tourism development wing.

Owing to apathy by various government agencies, the protected monument tag eluded the historic fort. Consequently, the fort painted a sorry picture of utter neglect and irresponsible behavior shown by visitors which led to unhygienic surroundings. However, heritage lovers have been dutifully visiting the fort to conduct 'shram daan' (voluntary service). Their dedication and follow-ups with the local administration emerged as a ray of hope for this legacy of the great warrior. "Like Ghodbunder, this fort is also a monument of our glorious history and if we want to show this heritage to our new generation it’s our duty to preserve them properly. ” said former corporator- Rohit Suvarna who has been actively participating in the shram daan.

An able military commander who played an important role in liberating the western coast of India from Portuguese rule, the crowning glory of Chimaji Appa’s career was that he valiantly captured Vasai Fort in an intensely fought battle in 1739. To secure Vasai Fort from sea invasions and to launch attacks in times of war, Appa built a 'buruj' (watch-tower), kissing the Arabian Sea. Notably, the MBMC has also made budgetary allocations amounting Rs. 3 crore in the current fiscal for the proper maintenance of the fort.

