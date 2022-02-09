Mira Bhayander: Police bust gang which towed away cars and sold them in scrap

If you are one of those car owners who leaves the vehicle unattended in “No Parking” zones or any other public places, Beware, not only traffic cops can take legal action but auto-lifters on-prowl may lay their hands on it. The Kashimira police have arrested a car thief who was meticulously-running an operation in Nexus with the owner of a towing van and a trader/ scrap dealer who dealt in stolen spare-parts in Kurla.

According to the police the action followed in response to a complaint registered by a person that his Honda Civic car was stolen from the Hatkesh area in Kashimira. A crime detection team led by PSI- Prashant Gangurde under the supervision of Senior Police Inspector- Sanjay Hazare started investigations into the matter.

Footage captured by Close Circuit Tele-Vision (CCTV) cameras revealed that the car had been towed away in broad daylight. The police tracked the movement by scanning footage of around 60 CCTV cameras installed on the getaway route towards Mumbai. The registration number of the towing van led to Mainuddin Ali (35)- a resident of Kurla.

Investigations led to the arrest of the kingpin identified as- Raja Singh (26) and the scrap dealer-Tahir Khan. After stealing the vehicle, they towed it to a workshop, dismantled it and sold off the parts to the scrap dealer, police said. An offence under sections 379 and 411 of the IPC has been registered against the accused who have been remanded to police custody. While the police team recovered two cars from the possession of the kingpin, further investigations are being conducted to ascertain the number of vehicles they have targeted in the twin-city and adjoining areas. The police have also recovered the dismantled spare parts of the Honda Civic car which was stolen from Kashimira.

