Mira Bhayander: MBMT bus ridership crosses pre-covid levels; average of 51,560 commuters using public transport facility every day

As the bus services offered by the public transport authority of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) gradually reaches out to more parts in and out of the twin-city, the ridership has crossed the pre-Covid levels.

This week the average number of commuters travelling by Mira Bhayandar Municipal Transport (MBMT) buses on a daily basis crossed the 51,000-mark. Prior to the lockdown in March 2020, the average number stood at 40,000 commuters per day. Currently, 67 out of the 74 buses are plying on 20 routes and an average of 51,560 commuters are using the public transport facility every day.

After terminating the contract with the regular service provider, the civic administration under the supervision of commissioner Dilip Dhole chalked out a stop-gap arrangement by appointing another private contractual agency for operating its bus fleet on a Net Cost Contract model. This is supported by the Viability Gap Funding to enhance the service network.

To instil a sense of discipline among bus drivers and conductors, while enhancing the quality of its public transport facility, the civic administration has also launched the Intelligent Transport System (ITS). “Armed with vehicle tracking devices, each bus is monitored via GPS on the ITS dashboard, which has been installed in a dedicated command and control room located at the central bus depot in the Ghodbunder area of Kashimira,” said deputy municipal commissioner Swapnil Sawant.

The public transport sector was one of the worst hit due to the pandemic. The civic administration has a total of 74 buses, including 59 regular buses, five air-conditioned, Volvo buses and 10 midi buses in its existing fleet.

ALSO READ Cops bust illegal telephone exchange at Mira Road

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, October 30, 2021, 07:08 PM IST