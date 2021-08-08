Mira Bhayander: MBMC’s active Covid cases dip below 200 after 44 days

Thanks to a sharp downward trend in the number of fresh Covid-19 detections supported by a significant increase in the number of recoveries, the active caseload in the twin-city has dipped below 200 after a 44 day long spell. 20 more people tested positive for the infection on Saturday. Although the latest additions have catapulted the total number of cumulative positive patients to 52,045, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) health department data also shows that a total of 50,547 patients have recovered, pulling down the active caseload to 144.

This is the lowest count of active cases in the twin-city since 24, 24, June-2021 when 173 patients were under treatment for the infection. At one stage MBMC's health department had reported 518 new cases on a single day on 24, April even as active cases hit a record high of 4,527 patients who were either undergoing treatment at various public and private health care facilities or in isolation at homes.

While the recovery rate has improved further to 97.12 percent, the death count has now reached 1,354 and the overall case fatality rate continues to hover above at 2.6 percent. “Yes, the cases are going down but that does not mean we should become careless. As the twin-city has got relief from lockdown with shops being allowed to operate till 10 pm on weekdays, our responsibilities have increased and we have to be more careful. Religiously following the covid appropriate behavior continued to be the need of the hour.” appealed MBMC chief-Dilip Dhole.