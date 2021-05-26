Mira Bhayander: MBMC yet to release list of rickety buildings

In yet another instance which exposes the negligence and apathy of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) towards the safety of citizens, its Public Works Department (PWD) is yet to release the list of dilapidated structures existing in the twin-city. As per their annual pre-monsoon ritual, the civic administration releases the list of rickety structures in the first or second week of May.

However, this year the officials seem to be in slumber. This despite the fact that a portion of a rickety building in Bhayandar had collapsed due to strong winds caused by Cyclone Tauktae on 18, May. Last year the MBMC had tagged 18 buildings in the twin-city as dangerous and unfit for human habitation. In 2019 the figure stood at twelve as six more buildings were added following an elaborate structural audit exercise launched by the PWD officials. This year the delay has been attributed to shortage of workforce at the ward level to conduct the survey owing to additional duties related to curb the pandemic.