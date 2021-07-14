Mira Bhayander: MBMC to pay water bills as per meter reading at its entry point in Chena village

A week after installing a device at its entry point in Chena village on the Ghodbunder Road to measure the actual quantum of water being supplied to the twin-city from the primary lifting source, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has asked the Shahad Temghar (STEM) water authority to generate bills with ccordance to quantum of water metered by the device.

Earlier the billing process was being done on the virtue of readings recorded by the measuring device located at Mankoli- a few kilometers away from Chena. While the measuring device was installed on 3, June, 2021, a significant deficit was detected-apparently due to in-transit losses between Mankoil and Chena. Apart from pressing on the demands of generating bills as per readings recorded in Chena, municipal commissioner- Dilip Dhole in his letter to the STEM authorities has requested regular supply of the entire allotted quota of 86 MLD.