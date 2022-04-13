Mira Bhayander: MBMC to bring back mini bell garbage vans

After nearly a decade, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) is all set to reintroduce the bell garbage van (Ghanta-Gaadi) collection system in the twin-city. Vehicles deployed by private contractors are unable to collect garbage from several housing societies due to narrow roads and by-lanes in some areas of the twin-city. As a result, the conservancy workers are left with no other option but to ferry garbage bins to the main road on hand carts which leaves a stinking trail of filth and leachate water on roads thus causing miseries to pedestrians.

To overcome this, the civic administration is collecting data of such roads to get an idea about the number of needed mini garbage vans. Fitted with bells or public announcement systems, the mini vans will move around the twin-city as per a fixed area-wise timetable. The MBMC will also set up three waste transfer stations at strategic locations where garbage collected by small vans will be transferred into the larger ones which will eventually continue its journey to the disposal plant.

The mini garbage van purchase plan will be incorporated in the Rs. 18 crore project chalked out by the MBMC for efficient disposal of garbage and door-to-door waste collection. The project envisages induction of 117 vehicles including 33 refuse compactors and 84 covered trucks in the civic body’s own fleet for garbage transportation under the Swachh Bharat Funds as additional resources to strengthen cleanliness. Two years ago, the government had allotted Rs. 42 crore for the MBMC to upgrade its waste management mechanism, however a major part of the funds is yet to be released. Apart from 8 to 10 tonnes of industrial and bio medical waste, the twin-city generates around 550 metric tonnes of garbage every day.

Killer Trucks on Road.

Notably, the MBMC had inked a 5-year contract with a private agency in 2012, to lift garbage and ferry it to the waste processing unit. While the groundwork is being done by subcontractors, the agency has been on-extension mode since the tender expired in 2017. Due to the blind eye turned by the contractors towards regular upkeep, most of the vehicles are in a sorry state, crying for repairs. Despite the expiry of fitness certificates in 2016, some vehicles which are still transporting garbage are not only spilling filth and posing a health hazard but also proving to be killers on road.

