Mira Bhayander: MBMC schools open up for students in twin-city

After remaining shut for over 18 months in the wake of the deadly Covid-19 pandemic, municipal schools across the twin-city resumed physical sessions for classes I to VII on Thursday. Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) Mayor-Jyotsna Hasnale, commissioner-Dilip Dhole, deputy civic chief- Swapnil Sawant and education officer-Kavita Borkar visited some of the schools and welcomed the students. While the students appeared excited as they entered the schools and met their classmates and teachers after such a long gap, the school administration seemed prepared to follow all the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the government authorities, owing to the looming threat of Omicron- a new variant of Coronavirus.

The municipal commissioner has directed the education department to ensure that proper cleanliness is maintained and covid appropriate behavior including wearing of masks, santisation and physical distancing norms are followed in all the schools. “We welcome and wish all the best to students. We will take care that students get a safe atmosphere to study and play.” said Dhole while addressing students at a school in Kashimira.

Presently, 6,151 students are enrolled in 36 MBMC run schools engaged in imparting education in Marathi, Urdu, Hindi, Gujarati and semi-English mode. To provide access to online learning and educational tools amid the deadly Covid-19 pandemic, the education department had launched Google Meet- a premium conferencing feature- for MBMC school students in July, 2020.

However, in a startling revelation only 2,692 had access to smartphones. While 1,565 students had basic mobile phones, 958 had no phone at all which compelled them to skip online classes. Notably, the much hyped free tab scheme had been grounded even before its take off.

Published on: Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 06:54 PM IST