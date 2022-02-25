Mira-Bhayander: MBMC logs zero Covid-19 infections in 78 days

The health department of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) reported zero Covid positive cases on Friday for the first time since the third wave of the pandemic hit the twin city.

The last time Mira-Bhayander reported no new infections in a single day was on 7 December 2021. At present, the number of active cases stands at 22- the lowest since 2020, when a similar number of active cases were reported on 7, April.

A majority of people among the 22 active cases are under home isolation which is indicative of mild infection among those who tested positive in the past fortnight.

While the recovery rate has nearly touched the 98 per cent mark, the case fatality rate (CFR) continues to hover above 2 per cent as the death toll has mounted to 1397.

As per official statistics sourced from MBMC’s health department, the total number of cumulative positive patients stands at 69, 083 out of which 67,664 out of which have recovered from the viral infection, so far.

The number of daily detection had touched its peak on 8 January 2022 when 1,133 positive cases were reported on a single day even as the active cases had shot up to 6,454 on 13 Jan 2022, following which a downward trend has been witnessed in the twin-city.

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 09:57 PM IST