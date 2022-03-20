Mira Bhayander: MBMC inches ahead to achieve covid-free tag; active cases drop to zero after two years

After 14 cases were reported on 1, March,2022, the number of active Covid-19 cases in the twin-city finally dropped to zero after two years on Saturday. With this the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) is inching ahead to get a Covid-free tag.The health department had been witnessing a steady decline in the number of fresh detection's for the past couple of months.

While no new cases were reported for the past one week, the number of recoveries gradually exceeded the fresh detection's. The last case was reported a few days back and the patient was discharged on 19, March, pulling down the number of active cases to zero.

Notably, the pandemic reached its peak when 1072 people tested positive for the infection on 7, January and active cases touched an all-time high of 3,500, setting the alarm bells ringing for MBMC’s health department. This was the first time the number of daily detection's crossed the 1000 mark since the first Covid-19 patient was detected in March-2020.

“Though the active cases have dropped to zero, our entire civic machinery continues to be on a standby mode due to the possibility of the fourth wave. Citizens should also keep their guard up by continuing to follow the covid protocols.” appealed municipal commissioner- Dilip Dhole. Meanwhile, 7, 07, 977 eligible beneficiaries have taken their first dose and 6, 75,909 people have been fully vaccinated.

Although the government has set 7, 99,532 as the target of vaccine eligible population within the twin-city, the actual figures are said to be higher. Booster doses have been administered to 19,766 eligible beneficiaries, officials said. With a total of 1397 casualties, the case fatality rate hovers above 2 percent.

Published on: Sunday, March 20, 2022, 07:38 PM IST