Mira Bhayander: MBMC gets lower than expected turnout on day one of vaccinating teens

Thousands of children (in the age group of 15 to 18 years), many accompanied by parents, queued up outside vaccination centres in the twin-city on day one (Monday) to secure their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. However, the turn-out was lower than expected by the health department attached to the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) which had rolled out an elaborate plan to achieve 100 per cent coverage of the first dose within two days.

Around 5,030 beneficiaries had been vaccinated till 6 pm on Monday, officials said. According to the projected population listed by the central government authorities, the target beneficiaries for vaccination in the 15-18 age group in the twin cities of Mira-Bhayandar stand at 52,992.

Apart from offering offline and on the spot registrations, the civic administration had opened online slots on Saturday evening, for teens between the ages of 15 and 18 years to get themselves registered at any one of the 35 vaccination centres across the twin city.

MBMC chief-Dilip Dhole and Mayor-Jyotsna Hasnale visited some centres to review the arrangements. They interacted with children to dispel any kind of anxiety and apprehension in their minds. While some were eager to get themselves inoculated at the first given opportunity, they said that some of their friends had opted to wait for some days and see how the vaccine impacts others their age.

The MBMC has taken necessary measures, including setting up separate vaccination sections at existing centres, separate queues and vaccination teams to avoid mixing-up of vaccines during administration.

“The vaccine is safe and all eligible beneficiaries should come forward and get themselves inoculated at the earliest,” appealed Dhole. To widen the scope of vaccination, the civic administration now plans to facilitate vaccinations at educational institutions.

Meanwhile, 6,46,820 eligible beneficiaries have taken their first dose and 5,58,634 people have been fully vaccinated, in the 18 plus age group category, till 2, January-2022.

Published on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 07:50 PM IST