Mira Bhayander: MBMC fines petrol pump for defiance

A vigilance team attached to the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) led by ward officer-Swapnil Sawant under the directions of deputy civic chief-Ajit Muthe slapped a fine of Rs.25,000 on a petrol pump owner in Kashimira on Sunday for defying guidelines outlined by the district administration to contain the deadly Covid-19 pandemic in the twin-city.

Rules are in place for fuel dispensing units to sell petrol and diesel only to those vehicles which engaged in essential services or given exemption by the police or district administration.

However, the Dodhia Petrol Pump located on the highway in Kashimira was allegedly found to be flouting this rule. It has also been alleged that the owner tried to exert political pressure on the civic team to evade action. Alike other establishments, petrol pump owners have been asked to ensure social distancing and follow Covid appropriate behaviour.