e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Tuesday, September 07, 2021, 06:57 PM IST

Mira Bhayander: Kashimira cops foil robbery bid, 3 held with firearm in stolen auto

Suresh Golani
Advertisement

The Kashimira police have arrested three people who were apparently planning to execute an armed robbery in the region, on Monday. Following a house-breaking incident reported from their jurisdiction, the police had intensified vigilance and activated their informer network to nab the culprits. Acting on a specific tip-off, a team led by API Prashant Gangurde and PSI Javed Mulla under the instructions of Senior Police Inspector- Sanjay Hazare laid a trap and intercepted an suspiciously moving auto-rickshaw on the Hatkesh Road behind Hotel Weston in Kashimira.

The occupants who have been identified as-Radheshyam Pal (41), Dharmendra Tehsildar Yadav (30) and Ajay Rammurat Naavik (35)-all natives of Uttar Pradesh who were currently staying in Nallasopara. Upon frisking, Yadav was found to be in possession of a country-made pistol and a live cartridge. The police team also found a bag containing pliers, screwdrivers and a torch which are normally used in break-ins. “After rounds of sustained interrogations, the accused confessed to their involvement in other similar offences committed by them in Kashimira and Virar.

The auto-rickshaw used in the crime was also stolen.” confirmed Hazare. Yadav who was caught with the firearm turned out to be the kingpin of the gang and is a serial offender with cases registered against him at Valiv, Kashimira, Vashi, Andheri, Oshiwara, Byculla and Yellow Gate police stations. The police also recovered a stolen auto, 111 mobile phones and Rs. 60,000 cash from their possession.

Meanwhile an offence under sections 3 and 25 of the Arms Act and relevant sections of the Maharashtra Police Act-1951 against the trio who have been remanded to police custody after they were produced before the court on Tuesday. Further investigations were on.

ALSO READ

Mira Road Shocker! 43-year-old woman kills specially abled son and daughter, ends life

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Tuesday, September 07, 2021, 06:57 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal