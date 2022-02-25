Mira Bhayander: 'Helpful' con man held for duping people in banks

The crime detection team of the Navghar police have arrested a 45-year-old conman who duped bank customers on the pretext of helping them count notes and weed out fake currency. The arrested accused has been identified as Ayub Karim Sayyed (45). However his accomplice is still at large. Residents of Ambivali in Thane district, the duo are suspected to be members of the notorious Irani gang. The duo had tricked a bank customer who had withdrawn Rs. 2.10 lakh from his account on 16, February.

Under the pretext of helping count the money the accused flicked Rs. 44,000 from the bundle of notes by using the sleight of hand. The trick was done so quickly that the victim didn't even realise his money was stolen right under his nose. Based on the complaint, the police immediately started investigations and arrested Ayub from Ambivali.

The accused apparently kept a watch in banks and targeted customers who made large cash withdrawals. The cops are checking if Sayyad has any past records against him. Meanwhile a case under section 420 of the IPC has been registered against the accused who has been remanded to custody.

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 08:06 PM IST