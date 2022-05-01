Mira Bhayander: Five MBVV cops bag DG Insignia Award for outstanding service

In a proud moment for the twin-cities, five police personnel attached to the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police are amongst the few cops who have been handpicked for the Director General of Police’s-Insignia for meritorious service and unblemished track record this year. The awardees include- Senior Police inspector-Vilas Chougle ( Pelhar police station), Police Inspector-Pramod Badhakh ( Crime Branch), PSI-Tushar Jagtap ( MBVV Headquarters), Assistant Sub Inspector-Balu Baandal ( Tulinj police station) and police constable- Javed Mulla.

The medals were given by MBVV chief- Sadanand Date in the presence of DCP (crime)- Dr. Mahesh Patil on the occasion of May 1, Maharashtra at the police headquarters in Mira Road after the parade ceremony. The DG Insignia is awarded to policemen for contributing to the force for outstanding services for more than 15 years and with clean track records.

Published on: Sunday, May 01, 2022, 08:11 PM IST