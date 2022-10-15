Mira Bhayander: Poor elderly woman finds missing iPhone worth Rs 1 lakh, gives it to police

“Honesty is Bigger than Needs”- this adage suits best for a sincere senior citizen who although coming from from a humble and economically weak background played a Good Samaritan by handing over an expensive iPhone worth around Rs. 1 lakh, which she found lying on the road, to the Mira Road police so that they could return it to its rightful owner.

A resident of Penkar-Pada area in Kashimira, the 60-year-old woman-Vimal Aade is employed as a cleanliness worker at a housing society in the Shanti Park area of Mira Road and earns just Rs.6000 per month. “I was on my way to work when I found the phone lying on the road. I took the phone and handed it over to the on-duty personnel at the Mira Road police station, so that the rightful owner could come and claim it. We are poor but have been taught to be honest. After getting the phone, the first thing which came in my mind was the dilemma of the owner who must be so upset and worried." said Ade who hails from a remote village in Aurangabad.

Impressed by her act of honesty, Senior Police Inspector of Mira Road police station –Vijaysing Bagal felicitated Vimla Aade who is lovingly called as Maavshi (maternal aunt) by the people of the locality. The owner of the phone was yet to contact the police till reports last came in.