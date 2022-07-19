e-Paper Get App

Mira Bhayander: EC notifies final ward formation for MBMC

Major changes were incorporated in four wards while two objections led to minor rectifications in two wards.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Tuesday, July 19, 2022, 10:53 PM IST
The final delimitation of the wards of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has been published by the state election commission (SEC) on Tuesday. The commission had received a total of 203 objections and suggestions over the draft delimitation till 20, June and hearings were conducted on 3, July. Major changes were incorporated in four wards while two objections led to minor rectifications in two wards.

The five-year tenure of the civic body ends in August, this year. The number of elected representatives in the MBMC will go up from the existing 95 to 106. Elections will be held for electing 106 corporators from 34 three-member panels and one four-member panel. Each ward panel will have an electoral strength of around 22, 000 to 23,000, officials said.

Apart from uploading it on the official website of the MBMC, the notification has been displayed on the notice board of the civic headquarters and also on the notice boards of all six ward committee offices. Currently, in the civic house of 95 seats, BJP leads with 61 seats followed by 22 and 12 members from the Shiv Sena and Congress respectively.

