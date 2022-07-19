Mira Bhayander: Diamond broker falls prey to cyber fraud, loses Rs.3.39 lakh

Representative image |

A 45-year-old diamond broker from Bhayandar (west) became the latest victim of cyber-criminals after he lost more than Rs. 3.39 lakh to the electricity bill fraud. Notably, funds amounting Rs.3,39,978 was siphoned off from the brokers bank account through 25 fraudulent transactions of various amounts within minutes after he clicked the link sent on his mobile by the cyber-criminals.

In his complaint to the police, the broker who lives in Bhayandar stated that he received a text message on Monday which was tagged with a warning that the electricity bill was unpaid and that supply would be disconnected tonight. Initially, the complainant ignored the link, following which he received a call from a person who introduced himself as an official of the power supply company. Claiming that the payment was pending, the caller asked the complainant to click a link to clear the dues from his bank account.

The complainant clicked the link sent by the cyber-criminal, following which Rs. 3,39,978 was deducted from his bank account through 25 online withdrawals within a matter of few minutes. The complainant received 25 text messages from his bank informing him about the withdrawals. An offence under the relevant sections of the IPC has been registered against the yet-to-be identified callers at the Bhayandar police station. The Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police have been urging people to be vigilant and check with power companies before calling numbers provided in such messages.

A paint shop owner and a housewife from Bhayandar have lost Rs. 1,50,000 and Rs.90,000 to similar frauds last week indicating an alarming rise in such cases.

