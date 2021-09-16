Mira Bhayander: Cyber crook promises work from home job, dupes teen of Rs 1 lakh

The next time you fall for an online advertisement offering unbelievable salaries, commissions or incentives on part time jobs, be sure to cross-verify the credentials of the caller or you could become the target of cyber-fraudsters. A 20-year-old youth learnt it the hard way after he was duped of more than Rs. 1.05 lakh. In his complaint to the police, the youth who resides in the Kanakia area of Mira Road stated that he came across an advertisement offering part time work from home jobs for a reputed online shopping portal.

The complainant established contact on the specified phone number. The caller impersonating as a representative of the portal told him that he could earn hefty commissions by making online payments on behalf of customers opting for cash-on-delivery (CoD) for shopping on the portal. To win the complainant’s trust, the fraudster made him invest small amounts of Rs.200, Rs. 5,00 and Rs.1,000 to an e-wallet account given to him and the complainant, after making these small investments, received the invested amount along with Rs. 500 as commission.

After winning his trust, the fraudster asked him to transfer Rs. 1,05,8256 towards payment for online purchase to get a hefty commission amounting Rs. 49,855. The complaint borrowed money and deposited the payment but neither did he receive the invested amount nor the promised commission. Even the caller went incommunicado. Realizing he was duped, the youth registered a complaint with the Mira Road police.

The police have advised people to be wary of fake online job offers, investments and trading sites and not to respond to dubious messages without verifying the credentials of the sender or caller. Meanwhile an offence under the relevant sections of the IPC and the Information and Technology Act has been registered against unidentified miscreants. Further investigations were underway.

