Mira Bhayander: Cyber cops nab man for blackmail bid by morphing image of Rajasthani singer

The cyber cell unit attached to the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police has arrested a 22-year-old youth for allegedly trying to extort money from a well-known Rajasthani singer by threatening to post morphed photos of her on Instagram- a popular image and video-sharing social networking service. The matter came to light after the singer registered a complaint with the Bhayandar police that an unidentified person was abusing her by sending vulgar messages and trying to blackmail her by demanding money on the virtue of her morphed photographs which he threatened to make viral on social media.

The matter was handed over to the cyber cell unit on 29, March, following which a team led by Police Inspector-Sujit Kumar Gunjkar and API-Swapnil Vavhal, under the supervision of DCP (crime)-Dr. Mahesh Patil started investigations into the matter. The probe hit a dead end when the police on the basis of technical details sourced from the networking platform learnt that the accused had created a fake account which neither had a single follower nor was the account supported with mandated personal information like name, address or email id.

Moreover the phone was not used to make or receive any calls. The team then managed to track the application form used to procure the sim-card and found an alternate number which was being used by a woman staying in Vile Parle. On the basis of the leads provided by the woman, the team zeroed in on the accused identified as-Chainaram Durgaram alias Rahul Ostwal alias Rahul Kumavat aged 22 years.

The accused who works as a salesman in a medical store in Santacruz has confessed to his involvement in the crime. Not ruling out his involvement in similar offences, the police have booked the accused under the relevant sections of the IPC and Information Technology Act. The Bhayandar police are conducting further investigations into the case. The MBVV police have appealed citizens to call the cyber-crime cell on 1930 in case of online frauds.

Published on: Wednesday, May 04, 2022, 06:14 PM IST