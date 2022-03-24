Mira Bhayander: Center nod for bio-mining project to get rid of garbage hills in Uttan

In a much needed relief for the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC), the state government authorities has given its nod to the bio mining project which will now accelerate the work of scientifically disposing-off the huge volume of unprocessed garbage that has accumulated at the uphill dumping yard in Dhavgi village near Uttan.

The bio-mining project which has been approved under the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) carries an estimated price tag of Rs. 40 crore. As per the funding pattern, the center and state government will extend financial assistance amounting Rs. 13 crore and Rs. 6 crore respectively, the remaining expense of Rs. 21 crore will have to be shouldered by the civic administration. More than ten lakh cubic meters of unprocessed waste had piled up outside the plant. Following an uproar by villagers, the judiciary intervened and directed the MBMC to get rid of the garbage.

The MBMC woke up from its slumber and adopted the bio-mining process. Till date the MBMC has managed to dispose of just 2 lakh cubic meter of garbage using the bio-mining process which envisages an efficient zero-emission mechanism. The process had hit a road block due to shortage of funds. The civic administration will float tenders in the first week of April following which an agency will be shortlisted for the work.

The civic administration claims that it will clear the garbage hills and bring the land to its original form, before the onset of monsoon next year. Apart from an adverse impact on the environment owing to its faulty geographical location, the mountain of garbage has not only become the reason for unbearable stench and health hazard, but the leachate liquid sliding down the hillside from the garbage yard is contaminating farmlands, allege villagers.

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 06:49 PM IST